It’s Clear That Lucite is on Trend
See our top picks for transparent jewelry that we can’t live without
Written by Annie Caminiti
Lucite Hoop Earring Chartruese, $25, INK + ALLOY, inkalloy.com.
Lucite Hoop Earring Chartruese, $25, INK + ALLOY, inkalloy.com.
Aurora Necklace, $265, DIANA BROUSSARD, shopbop.com.
Enya Earrings, $46, SHASHI, shopbop.com.
Cracked Effect Bangle, $277, FORTE FORTE, farfetch.com.
Lucite Stone Brooch, $425, GUCCI VINTAGE, farfetch.com.
Wrapped-Chain Necklace, $269, MM6 MAISON MARGIELA, farfetch.com.
Jelly Set of Three Lucite and Enamel Cuffs, $265, ALISON LOU, net-a-porter.com.
Studded Necklace, $185, KRIZIA, farfetch.com.