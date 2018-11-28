Holiday Gifts For The Kids In Your Life
Shop child-approved presents from Gucci, Restoration Hardware and FAO Schwarz
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Loubi Red Baby Shoes, $250, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, christianlouboutin.com.
Loubi Red Baby Shoes, $250, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN, christianlouboutin.com.
Bambi Chair, $300, GOOP, goop.com.
Baby Push Walker, $99, CRATE AND BARREL, crateandbarrel.com.
Merino Wool Polo Dress for Little Girl & Big Girl, $520, GUCCI, nordstrom.com.
Rolling Backpack in Printed Nylon, $645, DOLCE & BAGGANA, dolcegabbana.com.
Chrissy Check Down Coat, Size 4-14, $590, BURBERRY, neimanmarcus.com.
Roadster Scoot – Red, $149, RH BABY AND CHILD, rhbabyandchild.com.
Oversize Patrick the Pup, 100% Exclusive, $199, FAO SCHWARZ, bloomingdales.com.
Astronaut Duvet Cover Set, $119, SNURK, snurkliving.com.
Kids' Snow Owl Parka w/ Removable Fur Trim, $525, CANADA GOOSE, neimanmarcus.com.
The Fairy Tales of the Brothers Grimm, $40, TASCHEN, taschen.com.
Kids' 61-Key Digital Butterfly Baby Grand Piano, $689, SCHOENHUT, neimanmarcus.com.
Handmade Wool Felt Animal Kids’ Slippers – Fox, $59, RH BABY AND CHILD, rhbabyandchild.com.
Kid's Birthstone Cable Bangle, $495, DAVID YURMAN, neimanmarcus.com.
Superstar Microphone With Stand, $59, CRATE AND BARREL, crateandbarrel.com.
Princetown Velvet Bee-Embroidered Mule Slides, Toddler/Kids, $410, GUCCI, neimanmarcus.com.
Electric Scooter, $1,999, FERRARI, nordstrom.com.