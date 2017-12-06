1 of 1

See Inside Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection’s Launch Ermenegildo Zegna Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori hosted a night full of fashion and VIPs to launch the collection

Written by Editors of DuJour

To celebrate the launch of the new Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection, Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori joined Benjamin Millepied for an intimate evening at the iconic Sheats Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills. The XXX Collection is comprised of a go-to selection of essential, street-smart and wearable coordinates designed by Sartori, and the event in LA served as the official launch of the collection, which will be available for purchase in February 2018. Guests for the night included Wiz Khalifa, Miles Teller, Los Angeles Clippers NBA Player Blake Griffin, Rodrigo Santoro, Black Atlass and Zedd, to name a few.



Click through to see more images from the A-list night.