Cozy Up to These Fire Pits Year-Round
From San Francisco to Asbury Park, these hotels hold the key to comfort with crackling fires and picturesque settings
Written by Annie Caminiti
Charmaine’s at San Francisco Proper Hotel in San Francisco, California
Located 120 feet above iconic Market Street in the Mid-Market neighborhood, Charmaine’s at San Francisco Proper Hotel offers a collection of intimate areas to sit on the patio, each complete with a private fire pit. From the colorful, unexpected and refined European-influenced design to the uniquely curated cocktails by BVHospitality cocktail masters Josh Harris and Morgan Schick, Charmaine’s is the epitome of San Francisco. In addition to the individual fire pits found throughout the space, an oversized fire pit and expanded living area sits at the apex of the flatiron rooftop with dynamic views of the downtown district.