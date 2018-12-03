1 of 1

Cozy Up to These Fire Pits Year-Round From San Francisco to Asbury Park, these hotels hold the key to comfort with crackling fires and picturesque settings

Written by Annie Caminiti

Sea Island in Sea Island, Georgia



The Lodge at Sea Island, with a sense of Southern charm, does not limit fire pit use to a single season. Enjoy the crackling fire surrounded by the gorgeous property with the pristine golf courses all around you. While the sun sets over the ocean, guests can curl up in one of the Adirondack chairs in front of the bonfire at Sea Island while the resident bagpiper eases everyone into relaxation with subtle background sounds. Kick the fire up a notch with a luxury s'more kits featuring all of the classic treats.