Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids
Only the best for the little ones in your life
Written by The Editors of DuJour
Jaguar XK120 Mini Roadster, $20,000, HAMMACHER SCHLEMMER, hammacher.com.
Jaguar XK120 Mini Roadster, $20,000, HAMMACHER SCHLEMMER, hammacher.com.
Love necklace in 18-karat rose gold with diamonds and green topaz. $2,500, JACOB & CO, jacobandco.com.
Baby Bootie, $48, H-LUV, sweetwilliamltd.com.
Dance skirt, $275, BONPOINT, bonpoint.com.
Rocking horse, $4,125, HERMÈS, hermes.com.
T-shirt, $185, DOLCE & GABBANA, dolcegabbana.com.
Lily boots, $180, STELLA MCCARTNEY, stellamccartney.com.
Maubic jacket, $535, MONCLER, (646) 768-7022.
Open smile stud, $400, Eyes with lashes stud, $530, ALISON LOU, netaporter.com.
Woolly puzzle, $395, COACH, coach.com.
Play set, $75, SID MASHBURN, sidmashburn.com.
Pillow, $24, THE LAND OF NOD, landofnod.com.
Sweater, $142, MARC JACOBS, $142, marcjacobs.com.
Vintage arcade skeeball, $8,995, RH, restorationhardware.com.
Blanket Gift Set, $135, BOLL AND BRANCH, bollandbranch.com.
Herbarium sweater, $310, GUCCI, gucci.com.
Fawn-Motif chair, $340, KINDER MODERN, barneys.com.
Stuffed Welsh Terrier animal, $195, STEIFF USA, steiffusa.com.
Pirate Hideaway Tree House, $22,595, POSH TOTS, poshtots.com.
Bears On Ice Swimsuit, $120, VILEBREQUIN, vilebrequin.com.
Coat, from $2,900, DIOR, +44 (0) 207 355 5930.
Velvet Blazer, $285, OSCAR DE LA RENTA, oscardelarenta.com.
Aura chimes, $275, LADIES & GENTLEMAN STUDIO, thefutureperfect.com.