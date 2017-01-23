1 of 1

24 Hours with Hilaria Baldwin The author of “The Living Clearly Method” shares how she juggles one Baldwin, three kids and a fit lifestyle

Written by The Editors of DuJour

12:00pm: I have a job where I’m either teaching or doing stuff with my book, so my schedule every day is very different and I have a different workout every single day. In my book I talk about being flexible with your workout, because people will get very frustrated and say “I can’t devote a full hour a day to working out,” and quite frankly, I can’t either. Some days I can and I get it in and other days I do little exercises when I’m cooking, or when I’m playing with the kids. But I do love to run outside and people on my Instagram get a kick out of these selfies that I take in the mirror outside my apartment. So I’ll workout when Rafael is taking a nap, which is now usually around noon.