Our Favorite Summer Beach Bags
You don’t always have to sacrifice style for functionality; why not both?
Written by Annie Caminiti
Le Baci Bag, $495, JACQUEMUS, shopbop.com.
Missy Printed Large Perfect Tote, $395, ALICE + OLIVIA, shopbop.com.
Logo Beach Tote Bag, $1,040, EMILIO PUCCI, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Tote, $195, ZIMMERMANN, shopbop.com.
Small Round Handle Bag, $105, HAT ATTACK, shopbop.com.
Striped Raffia Tote, $1,290, GUCCI, net-a-porter.com.
Fishnet Pompom-Embellished Macramé Tote, $200, NANNACAY, net-a-porter.com.
Sun Mini Crocheted Cotton Tote, $322, MIZELE, net-a-porter.com.
Slit Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote, $850, LOEWE, net-a-porter.com.