5 Products Every Bride Needs Before The Big Day Prepare for your walk down the aisle with these beauty products

Written by Reema Vaidya

Apply one pump of the Lumivive System Serum every morning and evening to keep your skin looking supple and smooth for your big day. The serum clears imperfections, soothes your skin, and evens out your tone all while restoring the liveliness your skin needs.



Lumivive System, $265, SKINMEDICA, dermstore.com.