12 Refreshing Rosés to Try This Summer Why not celebrate National Rosé Day every day?

Written by Samantha Leal

Summer is here, which means it’s the ideal time for a glass (or three) of rosé. And while you could grab any pretty pink bottle, we think it might be better to do some research to find the best ones out there. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you. Click through to see some of the best (and newest) rosé options to sip on. Cheers!



“La Fête is a party and everyone’s invited,” says CEO Donae Burston. Made in conjunction with Domaine Bertaud Belieu Winery in the heart of St. Tropez, this rosé is a blend of Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Syrah, with hints of dried fruits and a cherry aroma. Basically, it’s delicious and perfect for warm weather get-togethers with friends.



La Fête du Rose, $24, lafeterose.com.