Travel Guide: Where to Stay in Paris, France Trying to figure out where to stay in Paris? Here are five newly reopened hotels where luxury is king

Written by Editors of DuJour

Le Meurice

Frequented by stars such as Woody Allen and Jay-Z, Le Meurice Hotel, set in the heart of historic Paris across from the Tuileries, is the perfect palatial spot for travelers in need of a quiet respite. The 18th-century property’s 29 recently restored rooms and suites reflect a “modern-day Versailles” style by interior design studio Lally & Berger. Lighter and brighter accommodations arranged with bespoke furnishings and fine French fabrics await guests. Artwork rooted in the history of Paris and Le Meurice completes the look. On the seventh floor lies the dreamiest remodeled space of them all—the Belle Etoile Suite. This penthouse atop the hotel’s famous mansard roof is one of the most spacious suites in the city, featuring a terrace, garden and three bedrooms. Custom Maison Lucien Gau chandeliers and decor in bronze and gold pair well with posh furniture by Rubelli, Dedar and Toyine Sellers.