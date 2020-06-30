Sublime Retreats and Island Hideaways When the travel bans have lifted, we know you’ll be eager to travel far afield. Until then, start planning your getaway

Written by Lauren Jade Hill

Islas Secas, Panama

One of the newest private islands to join the luxury travel scene, Islas Secas has made waves since officially opening late last year. The privately owned archipelago lies in the marine life–rich waters off Panama’s Pacific Coast, just a short distance from Coiba National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its plentiful sea creatures and diversity of coral. The luxury enclave spans one island at the heart of the archipelago, with garden-enshrouded casitas with pools accommodating up to just 18 guests. Explore the wilderness from here before indulging in ocean-to-fork dining infused with Panamanian flavor at the cathedral-like open-sided Terraza and unwinding with a cocktail at the Hemingway-style bar. More than just an upscale place to stay, the resort also established the Islas Secas Foundation to protect the surrounding environment by collaborating on initiatives with local research and education programs. Use the resort as a base to experience this unique part of the world while looking out for the giant mantas, dolphins and humpback whales that pass through.