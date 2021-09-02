Tour The Childhood Home of Gwyneth Paltrow The Los Angeles home was recently listed for the first time in nearly 30 years for $3.19 million

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Anthony Barcelo for Sotheby’s International Realty



Situated in Brentwood Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, this recently listed home offers a harmonious interior design and a star-studded history. The $3.195 million home was famously the childhood home of actress, entrepreneur and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow.



Through the gated entrance you are met with private outdoor spaces perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing in solitude. The three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bath home boasts nearly half an acre of property with 2,418 square feet of interior space. The classic checkered marble floor in the kitchen is paired with a large wood top island, over-the-sink bay window and a charming Dutch door. With bamboo-clothed walls, designer tiles and custom cabinetry throughout, this home is both elegant and warm.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at the home listed for the first time in nearly 30 years by Ari Wintraub of Sotheby’s International Realty – Brentwood Brokerage.