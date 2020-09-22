Go Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s $47.5 Million Estate The Greenwich, Connecticut home offers stunning views of the Long Island Sound and Manhattan skyline

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi for Sotheby’s International Realty



Situated on over 22 acres of property at the highest point in Greenwich, Connecticut sits a fairytale-esque estate covered in elegant ivy and rich in history. Tommy and Dee Hilfiger recently listed their $47.5 million home that they meticulously restored to its original beauty. Built in 1939, the manor house features English and French design traditions across its 13,344 square feet of living space as well as modern amenities to make it comfortable and luxurious.



Originally designed by architect Greville Rickard, this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home has a number of one-of-a-kind elements that the Hilfigers kept in order to preserve the charm of the house. For example, Rickard designed images of himself and the builder in stained glass panels framing a stone archway. The exterior is as gorgeous and dramatic as the home’s interior with a fountained rose garden, boxwood knot garden, water garden with koi pond, and a stunning topiary garden.



Listed with Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage, this Greenwich home is a dream for any owner. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the estate.