Tour DuJour: Sylvester Stallone’s Rustic Mansion Get an inside look at Sly’s recently sold home in La Quinta, California

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Actor, businessman, and beloved celeb Sylvester Stallone has listed and sold his home in La Quinta, California with Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman, Beverly Hills. The beautiful custom built home is set in La Quinta’s golfing community of Madison Club and is a a truly prestigious property. With nearly 5,000 square feet, this home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a stunning beamed-ceiling living room with fireplace, large terrace, several outdoor entertaining areas, and more.



Stallone’s home features a gorgeous master suite with fireplace, dressing room, and a private terrace with a mountain view. The backyard offers a perfectly manicured landscape with a pool and spa.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at Sylvester Stallone’s former home.