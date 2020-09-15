Tour Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando Mansion The NBA superstar recently listed his Florida home for $19.5 million

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in one of central Florida’s most prestigious gated golf communities, Isleworth Golf & Country Club, sits NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s recently listed home. The Orlando, Florida mansion boasts over 31,000 square feet of living space with 12 bedrooms, a 17+ car showroom-style garage, three fireplaces, a cigar bar with walk-in humidor, and a soundproof home theater. Shaq recently listed his mega mansion for $19.5 million with Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel, and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team under Compass Florida.



One of the highlights of this home is the 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. Who doesn’t want to shoot hoops on the same court that Shaq has? Other features include the 700-square-foot western-facing lake with gorgeous views, a 95-foot long pool with waterfall, private pier, and two covered boat slips. The outdoor area is ideal for entertaining with a tiki-style cabana, outdoor kitchen, and more.



