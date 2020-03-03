Go Inside James Jagger's $1.29 Million Home The son of rocker Mick Jagger has listed his Silver Lake residence and it is fit for a rock star

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles is this stunning residence owned by none other than James Jagger, son of rocker Mick Jagger and model/actress Jerry Hall. Jagger recently listed his stylish bungalow with real estate firm Acme for $1.29 million. The two-bedroom and one-bathroom home offers charming interiors boasting historic details such as original wood windows and hardware. There are coved ceilings and gorgeous bay windows in the living room, offering an authentic and distinct style. The modern bathroom was recently remodeled by Silver Lake design firm Design Vidal creating a luxurious gem in the home.



This 1,106-square-foot residence was built in 1937 and sits on an 8,049-square-foot lot, allowing owners to enjoy privacy whether entertaining in the terraced backyard or covered patio. The home is listed by Cari Field and Krista Crews of Acme Real Estate. Click through the gallery for an inside look.