Tour Anne Hathaway's $3.49 Million NYC Apartment The award-winning actress has listed her Upper West Side residence

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Emily Andrews for Sotheby’s International Realty



Actress Anne Hathaway has listed her two-bedroom penthouse apartment in New York City with Jeremy Stein of Sotheby’s International Realty Downtown Manhattan Brokerage. Located within a stunning Neo-Georgian mansion just a few feet from Central Park, this penthouse unit is truly a gem. The home was redesigned by Gramercy Design to replicate original and period moldings, while incorporating modern luxuries such as a state-of-the-art kitchen with 18-foot ceilings and a skylight. The kitchen also boasts Lumix quartzite countertops, hidden cabinetry, Miele appliances, and a 30-inch electric range.



The unit features an open-plan living room with an ethanol fireplace that opens up to the south-facing terrace. The terrace is the ideal entertaining space with dining space for up to eight, a kitchen, and picturesque views of Manhattan. With a private key-locked elevator, and just five residences in the entire building, 18 West 74th Street is a luxe home waiting to be lived in.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at Anne Hathaway’s $3.49 million apartment.