Our Top 7 Favorite New Vitamin C Serums Brighten and boost your skin’s radiance with these powerful products

Written by Kasey Caminiti

If you’ve never tried Miranda Kerr’s clean skincare brand KORA Organics, we have found the product you should use as an introduction to the brand. The Noni Bright Vitami C Serum has some serious stats behind it, too. Based on a study of 59 consumers, after an eight-week period, 90% saw their skin was visibly smoother and 80% saw it was brighter and more even-toned. We love this product’s recyclable packaging, too.



Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, $68, KORA ORGANICS, sephora.com.