Our Top 7 Favorite New Vitamin C Serums
Brighten and boost your skin’s radiance with these powerful products
Written by Kasey Caminiti
This vitamin C serum is powered by acerola cherry and hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin feeling revitalized and hydrated. We love this 15% clean vitamin C serum as a nighttime serum so you wake up with refreshed skin. For every serum purchased, $1 goes to Fundação Lar Feliz (Happy Home Foundation), a children’s foundation in Northeast Brazil.
Very Cherry Bright, $62, FARMACY BEAUTY, farmacybeauty.com.