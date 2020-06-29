Shop Our Favorite Bottles of Bronzer
Getting that dewy glow is now easier than ever thanks to a bevy of new self-tanning drop formulations
Written by Editors of DuJour
H2O Tan Drops, $36, JAMES READ, dermstore.com.
Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $54, COOLA, coola.com.
D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $36, DRUNK ELEPHANT, drunkelephant.com.
Self-Tanning Drops, $49, DR. SEBAGH, drsebagh.com.
Adaptive Tan Drops, $106, OSKIA LONDON, spacenk.com.