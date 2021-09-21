Tech Support: New Devices For Your Home
Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or a passionate audiophile, there is a new gadget for you
Written by Editors of DuJour
Montblanc Over-Ear Headphones x Maison Kitsuné
A creative collaboration between Montblanc and Maison Kitsuné has yielded the chicest pair of Bluetooth headphones you’re likely to find. The printed leather headband emblazoned with Maison Kitsuné’s distinctive fox logo and chic blue over-the-ear cushions make these headphones unmistakably stylish and comfortable to wear all day long. montblanc.com