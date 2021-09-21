Tech Support: New Devices For Your Home Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or a passionate audiophile, there is a new gadget for you

Written by Editors of DuJour

ReMarkable 2

Sometimes jotting down a note is a lot faster than typing. But for those who were not blessed with masterful penmanship, opt for the next-generation tablet from reMarkable for the best of both worlds. This .19-inch thin digital notebook looks and feels like paper, with a texturized surface that responds instantly so you can jot down all your notes as quickly as you’d like using the Marker Plus stylus. Simply convert your handwritten notes into clean, legible text that you can use in reports and presentations or share via email. remarkable.com