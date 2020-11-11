New Cookbooks to Make The Holidays a Little Tastier
The recipes in these new cookbooks are rich in flavor and versatile enough that you can serve up the meals long after the holiday season
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Available in a hardcover format or for your Kindle, this book is made for any cheese lover. Author Anne Saxelby is the founder of New York City’s first cheese shop dedicated to American artisanal cheese, Saxelby Cheesemongers. In her new book she offers knowledge on how to store and make cheese as well as how to serve it. You’ll be sure to utilize these tips for your next holiday cocktail party!
The New Rules of Cheese: A Freewheeling and Informative Guide by Anna Saxelby, amazon.com.