New Cookbooks to Make The Holidays a Little Tastier The recipes in these new cookbooks are rich in flavor and versatile enough that you can serve up the meals long after the holiday season

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Whether you are a born and bred New Yorker, a transplant, or a Miami local who just loves New York’s culture, this cookbook is for you. Inside you will find 45 simple recipes from some of Manhattan’s most beloved restaurants including Momofuku, Charlie Bird, the NoMad, King, and many others. Bring the flavors of New York City to your home with these cookbook. All profits are donated to ROAR (Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants) x Robin Hood’s restaurant relief fund.



Serving New York: For All The People Who Make NYC Dining Unforgettable by Kristin Tice Studeman and Bryan Fountain, servingnewyork.com.