Shop Our New Favorite Eyeliners For a Dramatic Look From Marc Jacobs to U7, these are our top beauty tools for a precise line

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This new eyeliner from Huda Beauty is sort of a dream. With a long-lasting and waterproof liquid eyeliner on one side, and a creamy black pencil on the other, you have options for your beauty look. The matte finish of the liquid eyeliner creates a chic and sophisticated style, and stays for up to 48 hours.



Life Liner Double Ended Eyeliner Liquid & Pencil, $25, HUDA BEAUTY, sephora.com.