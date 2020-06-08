15 Father's Day Gifts For The Dad Who Loves Fitness
Up your father's gym game this year and shop these workout must-haves
Written by Alexis Parente
Tag Heuer Carrera, $21,200, TAG HEUER, tagheuer.com.
Works Package Tread, $4,644, PELOTON, onepeloton.com.
Nylon Golf Bag, $3,750, PRADA, prada.com.
Trackman 4 Simulator, $18,995, TRACKMAN, trackmangolf.com.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37, $120, NIKE, nike.com.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, $349.95, BOSE, bose.com.
Kickr Smart Trainer, $1,200, WAHOO, wahoofirtness.com.
More Miles Backpack 39L, $228, LULULEMON, lululemon.com.
Ultimate Hat, $24, ADIDAS, adidas.com.
The Everywhere Bag, $295, AWAY, awaytravel.com.
Summit 2 Smartwatch, $995, MONTBLANC, montblanc.com.
Portable Wireless Bike Speaker, $45, AVANTREE, avantree.com.
Boucleries Modernes Longboard, $4,425, HERMES, hermes.com.
Flight Jacket Sunglasses, $281, OAKLEY, oakley.com.
Men’s Short Rec Kit, $95, OUTDOOR VOICES, outdoorvoices.com.