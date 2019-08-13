1 of 1

Ray-Ban Celebrates #ProudToBelong Campaign Ray-Ban partnered with The Surf Lodge for a #ProudToBelong concert series event

Written by Reema Vaidya

Last Saturday guests enjoyed an intimate dinner and a stellar performance by singer Daya to celebrate Ray-Ban's #ProudToBelong campaign. The concert followed a series of events over the last few weekends that included performances by Lykke Li and St. Lucia. The #ProudToBelong campaign focuses on three key themes that bring the very essence of Ray-Ban products to life: vulnerability & empathy, passion & joy, and confidence & pride. The concert showcased those exact traits as guests came together to celebrate the message of belonging.



Ray-Ban is offering three new pairs of shades that feature subtle twists on their classic designs: Wings II, Square and Wayfarer. The designs are welcomed to Ray-Ban's family of frames with a campaign that highlights human moments that connect us and let us find a sense of being.



Click here for more information on the #ProudToBelong campaign and the stylish sunnies.