Pierce Brosnan Lists $100 Million Broad Beach Property Go inside the actor and wife’s bespoke James Bond-inspired Malibu home that is affectionately known as “Orchid House”

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Actor Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Brosnan recently listed their stunning Malibu beach home for $100 million with Chris Cortazzo of Compass. The bespoke home was designed by celebrated architects Ralph & Ross Anderson and inspired by a tropical retreat. Nestled along the gorgeous coastline with ocean views, the “Orchid House” is the epitome of resort-style living. Owners can enjoy an oversized fireplace in the main living room, floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to the beachside dock, and a gourmet kitchen featuring custom teak cabinetry, two stoves, two islands, quartz crystal countertops, and more.



The main house boasts a butler’s pantry with a custom-designed temperature-controlled wine storage unit, a spacious mirrored gym, a recording studio, and a luxurious spa with an infrared sauna and steam room. The two-story guest house is the ideal place for outdoor entertaining as it comes complete with a sitting area and fireplace, an oversized saltwater pool, and access to the beach.



