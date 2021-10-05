New Luxury Cars On The Road Whether going for a ride on the open road, taking the kids to school or heading to the office, these new cars are the paramount of luxury and safety

Written by Natasha Wolff

Out of the Blue

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail



Rolls-Royce breaks the mold with its newest over-the-top convertible, the Boat Tail. Inspired and put into production following a client’s commission, the nautical-themed automobile turns heads with its blue hue. The English-built, four-seat convertible boasts the finest things life has to offer: a dual Champagne cooler specifically designed to fit bottles of Armand de Brignac Champagne, a set of Christofle of Paris silverware and, naturally, a parasol that slots into the rear of the Boat Tail to provide extra shade—under which to enjoy your bubbles and caviar. “Boat Tail is the culmination of collaboration, ambition, endeavor and time,” says the brand’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “It was born from a desire to celebrate success and create a lasting legacy. In its remarkable realization, Rolls-Royce Boat Tail forges a pivotal moment in our marque’s history and in the contemporary luxury landscape.”