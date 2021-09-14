Meet The Most Dazzling Talent at The Cannes Film Festival After a year off, the Cannes Film Festival returned this July—premieres, parties, yachts and all—and was there to shoot some of the most promising talent

Written by Natasha Wolff

Photographed by Royal Gilbert



Isabelle Fuhrman

Actress



The American actress first appeared, at age 10, in the horror film Orphan and went on to appear in the television series Masters of Sex, among other roles. Fuhrman was recently awarded the award for Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival for her performance in the film The Novice. Fuhrman’s performance, as a college freshman who joins the rowing team, and the film have garnered critical acclaim and awards buzz. Fuhrman was photographed in and around her local apartment.