Meet The Most Dazzling Talent at The Cannes Film Festival
After a year off, the Cannes Film Festival returned this July—premieres, parties, yachts and all—and
was there to shoot some of the most promising talent
Written by Natasha Wolff
Photographed by Royal Gilbert
Camille Cottin
Actress
The French actress, who stars in the summer drama Stillwater opposite Matt Damon, is also the breakout star of the hit French comedy series Call My Agent (which recently concluded its fourth season). This winter, Cottin plays Paola Franchi, girlfriend of the late Maurizio Gucci, in the highly anticipated fashion family drama House of Gucci. We caught up with her at the JW Marriott Cannes.