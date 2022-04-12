Inside The Veronica Beard Make It Happen Event In Miami The American womenswear label, founded by Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard, hosted a cocktail party at ZZ’s Club to honor the women that inspire the brand

Written by Natasha Wolff

Guests at the "Make It Happen" event were invited to return to the Veronica Beard store in Miami the following day for the brand's first #VBGIVESBACK Day in partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), raising resources for the over four million refugees who have been forced to flee Ukraine. Additionally, from April through June, a portion of each and every sale on Veronicabeard.com will go to the IRC.



Vita Sidorkina-Morabito and Valeria Lipovetsky