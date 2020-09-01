Inside The Beverly Hills Home Britney Spears Once Owned The pop princess lived in this mansion back in 2007 before selling it and it is now back on the market

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Christopher Amitrano courtesy of Douglas Elliman



Britney Spears lived in this Beverly Hills mansion from 2007 to 2012 following her divorce from Kevin Federline. While the superstar is currently making waves with her #FreeBritney movement, you can take a look at her former home here and get a glimpse into her past. The home, located in The Summit, a gated community, is listed for $6.8 million with Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing’s Matt and Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Beverly Hills.



With a heavy Italian design influence, this six-bedroom villa-style home is dramatic and grand, with nearly 7,500 square feet of space. From the massive chandelier that welcomes guests to the wrought-iron banister leading to the upstairs level, the home’s interior feels almost royal.



The exterior boasts a private pool deck and plenty of space or entertaining, while the neighborhood offers tons of privacy. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported that celebrities Justin and Hailey Bieber were recently seen checking out the home.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at the former home of Britney Spears.