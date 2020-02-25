Inside Shaquille O'Neal's $2.5 Million Home The basketball legend listed his gated Bell Canyon, California property and it is pretty impressive

Written by Kasey Caminiti

NBA Hall-of-Famer, music festival extraordinaire, and strategic businessman Shaquille O’Neal has listed his Bell Canyon, California mansion with Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency. The home is listed at $2.5 million and features plenty of entertaining and living space across more than 5,000-square-feet. Shaq’s home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious media room, a private pool and spa, and more. The home’s master suite features two walk-in closets, a fireplace, jacuzzi, and a rain bath shower.



Situated within the exclusive gated community of Bell Canyon, this home has a private driveway, nearly one acre of beautifully landscaped grounds, and is just a few minutes from tons of shopping and dining destinations. The traditional design aesthetic is evident throughout the modern home, especially the impressive kitchen that has been updated to include marble countertops, built-in stainless steel appliances, and designer cabinetry. Click through the gallery for an inside look at Shaq’s California home.