Inside Patrón's National Margarita Day Celebration Vanderpump Rules stars Tom and Katie Schwartz hosted a boozy fiesta in NYC with the tequila label

Written by Lauren Watzich

When life gives you limes, make margaritas—especially on National Margarita Day. At NoHo's trendy Ghost Donkey, under glowing red lights and Instagrammable decor, Patrón celebrated the beloved tequila-based cocktail with an exclusive bash alongside Vanderpump Rules' Tom and Katie Schwartz. The Bravo TV duo took turns playing bartender, engaging with party-goers, and snapping photos with Patrón's one-of-a-kind bedazzled bottle.



Throughout the afternoon, guests crafted the perfect margarita in an expert-led master class, mixed custom batches of salt for the rims of their glasses, and sipped on signature beverages such as Schwartzy's Marg (our personal favorite).