Inside Fashion Designer Lisa Perry’s $45 Million NYC Penthouse Discover this breathtaking home located at the top of one of Manhattan’s most iconic buildings

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty



Whimsical fashion designer Lisa Perry is celebrated for her playful collaborations and vibrant designs. Her recently listed New York City penthouse perfectly encapsulates that aesthetic. Listed for $45 million with Allison B. Koffman and Juliette R. Janssens of Sotheby’s Realty, this Manhattan residence is located in the iconic Rosario Candela-designed building, 1 Sutton Place South. This penthouse was once home to style icon C. Z. Guest and since then has received a complete renovation to reveal a bright, sleek design. The soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the unbelievable views of the East River and the Queensboro Bridge while the 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace is the ideal spot to watch the sunset.



This spacious five-bedroom and 6.5-bath penthouse features two wings for entertaining and for privacy, coupled with two separate entrances and a private elevator. From the massive kitchen fit for a top chef to the luxurious master bedroom, walk-in closet, and unreal bath, this home is thoughtfully designed for luxurious living. Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $45 million NYC penthouse.