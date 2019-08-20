1 of 1

Inside Rob Lowe's $42.5 Million Mansion The actor from St. Elmo's Fire and Parks and Recreation has listed his stunning Montecito estate

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Acclaimed actor Rob Lowe, best known for his roles in films like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Outsiders, and his role in hit television show Parks and Recreation, has listed his stunning Montecito mansion. The estate is listed for $42.5 million and this is the first time the property has ever been available on the open market.



With gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, this property is set on a little over three acres of land, boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and so much more. The guest house is ideal for overnight visits from friends or family and features everything you could dream of. The main house has a chef-grade kitchen, multiple areas for entertaining, a professional theatre, wine room, and more.



The exterior is ideal for relaxing, entertaining, and everything in between. You’ll find a full outdoor living room, wood-burning fireplace, koi pond, swimming pool, and views for days.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at Rob Lowe’s Montecito estate, listed by Luke Ebbin of Compass and Eric Haskell of The Agency.