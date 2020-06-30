Go Inside Sir Sean Connery’s Cinematic Villa Tucked away in the South of France is the actor’s former home that was once featured in a James Bond film

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Knight-Frank



Actor Sean Connery’s former home in the South of France was recently listed for $33.87 million. Located in one of the most picturesque regions of France, overlooking the city of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported that the home was featured in many scenes in the James Bond film, Never Say Never Again, starring Connery.



The beautiful villa boasts gorgeous terraces adorned with lush greenery, charming paths leading you to the sea, and a saltwater pool at the edge of the cliff that is truly an escape from the mundane. The classic French architecture of this home makes it romantic and idyllic–almost too good to be true. With five bedrooms and baths, an elevator, rooftop terrace, and more, this home is expansive to say the least.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $33.87 million home listed with Edward de Mallet Morgan, Knight-Frank, Nice, France.