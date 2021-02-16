Go Inside Amar'e Stoudemire's Florida Mansion Former basketball star Amar'e Stoudemire recently listed his Florida home for $3.5 million

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Amar'e Stoudemire, former basketball star and current player development assistant for the Brooklyn Nets, has listed his Florida mansion for $3.5 million. The beautiful home in Landmark Ranch Estates is situated on over 2.3 acres of land and features a spacious main house as well as a 9-car garage and guest house.



The main house boasts six bedrooms, seven baths, a chef’s kitchen, movie theatre, indoor bar with pool table, and much more. The breathtaking master suite has a large bathroom with Instagram-worthy tub and a chandelier-clad walk-in closet. The backyard is a true oasis with lush landscaping, a resort-like pool and waterfall, as well as access to the two-bedroom/one-bathroom guest house. With 1,314 square feet of space, the guest house is the ideal stay for family and friends.



Amar'e Stoudemire has listed his Florida home with Kim Knausz with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Click through the gallery for an inside look.