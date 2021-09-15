BinnShots Week of September 6
Did you make BinnShots this week?
Written by Editors of DuJour
Megan Fox wears Loree Rodkin jewelry during a Revolve New York Fashion Week event.
Jason Binn with Ricardo Restrepo and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits' Lee Schrager at Novikov Miami
Chanel Iman attends BARROW's New York Fashion Week event.
Mariska Hargitay watches the US Open Men’s Semifinals in the Grey Goose suite.
Jason Binn with Gianni Credle-Harrell and Quincy Brown at Richie Akiva's Butter