Billy Duffy of The Cult Lists Hollywood Hills Home The Cult’s lead guitarist’s $3.795 million home is an architectural gem

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Mo Worth Media



Lead guitarist of rock band The Cult, Billy Duffy, recently listed his Hollywood Hills home for $3.795 million with Jourdan Lee Khoo, Joey Bachrach, Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirm Group team at Compass. Duffy purchased the home in 2016 and totally restored it back to its beautiful mid-century modern style. The home boasts a private and quite tranquil exterior filled with lush plants and gardens before you enter the sleek interior. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious fitness room, beautiful fireplace, vast terrace balcony, and much more.



The home’s master bedroom features an intimate seating area, walk-in closet, access to the balcony terrace, and large bathroom with soaking tub, shower, and double sink vanities. The technology incorporated into this house adds a certain ambiance to the home’s atmosphere. Enjoy a 5-zone Nest and a 3-zone wireless Sonos sound system with hardwired speakers throughout. The guest room/studio has a separate entrance for added privacy.



This chic home is located just off the Sunset Strip on one of the most sought-after streets in West Hollywood Hills. Click through the gallery for an inside look at Billy Duffy’s recently listed home.