Savor The Flavors of The Best New Restaurants in Paris
Paris is bursting with culinary excitement. From restaurants at luxury hotels to off-the-beaten path boîtes, there’s lots to explore in the French capital this season
Written by Christina Ohly Evans
Le Chardenoux
Chef Cyril Lignac’s Le Chardenoux offers inventive takes on seafood dishes among signature Belle Époque floral moldings, mirrored walls and a marble bar with inlaid panels. Standout dishes include a galette with crab, curry and avocado, sea bream carpaccio, salmon over crispy sushi rice, prawns wrapped in angel hair pasta and langoustine ravioli. For dessert, don’t miss the mille-feuille with vanilla cream and pralines. restaurantlechardenoux.com