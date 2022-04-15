Savor The Flavors of The Best New Restaurants in Paris Paris is bursting with culinary excitement. From restaurants at luxury hotels to off-the-beaten path boîtes, there’s lots to explore in the French capital this season

Written by Christina Ohly Evans

Cheval Blanc

Everyone loves the new Peter Marino–designed Cheval Blanc—those views over the Seine! The Dior Spa! The sumptuous rooms!—but perhaps the hotel’s most exciting features are its four varied, vibrant and impossibly delicious restaurants and bars. Guests at this latest Parisian palace need never leave to sample the city’s finest gustatory delights. Limbar café on the ground floor is the place to be for a casual breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea, while Plénitude is a fine dining concept by renowned chef Arnaud Donckele, whose magic potions—think consommés, creams, vinaigrettes and broths—pair perfectly with chef Maxime Frédéric’s exquisite desserts. But the busiest—and buzziest—of the hotel’s outlets are the rooftop restaurants, Le Tout-Paris and Langosteria, the first offshoot of the cult Milan favorite outside of Italy. From the seventh-floor terraces, with their unobstructed views of the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame de Paris, one can savor everything from the classics of French cuisine—Dover sole meuniere, thick frites, an herb-infused veal pâté—at Le Tout-Paris to Langosteria’s signature seafood crudos and langoustine tartare just next door. For the perfect mix of fine food and a convivial Parisian scene—not to mention an A+ Negroni to sip while overlooking Sacré-Coeur in the distance—book in for a meal or just a coffee at the incomparable Cheval Blanc. It’s worth the hype. chevalblanc.com