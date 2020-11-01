Flip Through The Pages of a Passport to Paris Assouline’s new book Paris Chic is a delightful chronicle of French sophistication through the lens of photographer Oliver Pilcher and the words of author Alexandra Senes

Written by Lauren Watzich

You’ll always have Paris—even if just at home—with sumptuous snapshots of the city’s chicest spaces and everyday scenes. Assouline’s new book Paris Chic is a delightful chronicle of French sophistication through the lens of photographer Oliver Pilcher and the words of author Alexandra Senes. From dreamy moments captured inside fashion ateliers and charming cafés to serene street views and grand monuments, we’ve selected several quintessentially Parisian visuals to virtually transport you overseas.



Antiques dealer Guillaume Léage enjoys a coffee at an all-day café