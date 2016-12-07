All Wrapped Up Gift Guide
Luxurious gifts that that have the prettiest packaging
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Limited Edition Wow Wrapped Gift, $299, LUSH, lushusa.com.
Limited Edition Wow Wrapped Gift, $299, LUSH, lushusa.com.
‘Soloist to Orchestra’ Limited Edition Krug Champagne Case, $1,299, KRUG, thechampagnecompany.com.
Luxury Celebration Hamper, $185, CHARBONNEL ET WALKER, charbonnel.co.uk.
Scented Candle Éclat de Nuit, $550, BACCARAT, baccarat.com.
MW60 Zero Halliburton Kit (all colorways), $850, MASTER & DYNAMIC, masterdynamic.com.
ONEHOPE Wine & Cheese Party Gift Crate, $225, ONEHOPE, onehopewine.com.
YSL Lips & Lashes Set, $60, YSL, sephora.com.
elit Vodka Gift Set by STOLICHNAYA, $60, STOLICHNAYA, reservebar.com.
Eternity et Venus Arrangement, starting at $299, ETERNITY DE VENUS, venusetfleur.com.
Limited Edition Gift Set: Collection For A Cause, $45, KIEHL’S SINCE 1851, kiehls.com.
Mykonos Glassware Set, $128, JONATHAN ADLER, jonathanadler.com.
Charlotte Tilbury World of Legendary Parties Advent Calendar, $200, CHARLOTTE TILBURY, nordstrom.com.
Luxury Collection Box, $2,985, ERIC BUTERBAUGH, ebflorals.com.
LUXE World Grand Tour Box, $145, LUXE CITY GUIDES, luxecityguides.com.
Sephora Collection Stand Up and Shine Prestige Pro Brush Set, $130, SEPHORA, sephora.com.
Cable Knit Throw, $125, BOLL & BRANCH, bollandbranch.com.
Truffle Lovers Gift Crate, $300, WILLIAMS SONOMA, williams-sonoma.com.
Grande Hotel Café, $49, TOO FACED, toofaced.com.
il Buco Alimentari Gift Set, $50, IL BUCO ALIMENTARI, ilbucovita.com.
Holiday Sparking Cocktail Kit, $158, MOUTH, mouth.com.