The 10 Wealthiest Suburbs in the U.S.
Leave the city for these stunning neighborhoods
Written by Rachel Barber
10. Los Altos Hills—San Jose, CA
Median home sales price: $3,450,000
9. Westlake—Dallas, TX
Median home sales price: $2,000,000
8. Rancho Santa Fe—San Diego, CA
Median home sales price: $2,119,000
7. Terrell Hills—San Antonio, TX
Median home sales price: $1,322,497.00
6. Paradise Valley—Phoenix, AZ
Median home sales price: $1,100,000
5. Bryn Mawr—Philadelphia, PA
Median home sales price: $760,292
4. Southside Place—Houston, TX
Median home sales price: $1,252,628
3. Glencoe—Chicago, IL
Median home sales price: $1,300,000
2. Bel Air—Los Angeles, CA
Median home sales price: $3,450,000
1. Bronxville—New York, NY
Median home sales price: $2,325,000
The top 10 most expensive suburbs in the United States have been presented by Engel & Völkers luxury real estate.