Visit The Rosé Mansion in New York City The annual rosé mecca is back and bigger than ever this year with 14 rosé-hued rooms

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The Rosé Mansion is an immersive and interactive experience where attendees are given the opportunity to taste, learn, and enjoy all things rosé. In its second year, the event has grown in size and ambition. Creators Tyler Balliet and Morgan First have decades of experience in the wine industry as well as the world of events so together, their ideas are endless. With 14 brand new rooms at the Rosé Mansion, visitors will follow the path through rosé education from aroma to flavor, with tastes of wine along the way. Travel through a glittery disco ball pit, a celebration room, and a room dedicated to the original badass, Cleopatra, before arriving at the expansive Rosé Land.



Rosé Land is the newest and most exciting addition to the Rosé Mansion. There are picnic tables, bars serving 120 different rosé wines, tasting menus, private cabana areas perfect for larger parties, tarot card readers, Taco Dumbo serving up tasty grub, and much more. This is the perfect destination for groups to begin their evening at, or make it into an afternoon brunch spot.



Location:

111 W32nd St

New York, New York 10001