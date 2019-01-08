1 of 1

Go Inside a $5.8 Million Connecticut Home Tour an elegant estate situated on a stunning five-acre hillside property

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by H5 Property



Perfectly balancing old-world charm with modern touches, this $5.8 million residence in Darien, Connecticut is an architectural gem. Built by composer Frank LaForge in 1936, this Mediterranean Villa comes complete with the original pipe organ and several other historic accents. Located on five acres of secluded land, this elegant property has been renovated to cater to the contemporary life of luxury.



With five bedrooms, five baths and a half bath, wrought iron balconies, 11 fireplaces and a glass-enclosed courtyard atrium, this home has been plucked from a fairytale. The kitchen boasts a spectacular AGA stove, vaulted ceiling with reclaimed beams and a cozy fireplace. Outside, you will find a picturesque veranda with a custom-built rotisserie grill along with lovely water and garden views.



From sweeping lawns to captivating interior design, this architectural masterpiece perfectly marries nature and luxury.



Click through the gallery to see inside this property, listed by Douglas Elliman.