Go Inside an $8.49 Million Montauk Residence Tour a stunning duplex in a summertime hotspot that features direct beachfront access

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located in a Hamptonite’s paradise, Gurney’s Residences provide a welcomed recluse from the hustle of New York City. The property overall showcases the complete beauty of Eastern Long Island and all of the luxuries that come along with it. This particular residence has been dubbed “Sea Salt 5” and is a 4,157 square foot duplex with five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, two levels of outdoor space, and much more. The Gurney’s Residences boast dedicated owners’ ocean front cabanas, beach nannies, a world-class spa, salon, and of course, access to celebrated Gurney’s dining and social venues.



The unit features custom wax-washed white oak cabinetry, a gorgeous kitchen island that is made for entertaining, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliance packages, stellar bathrooms, and much more. This particular unit recently caught the eye of actress Scarlett Johansson and will most definitely be scooped up quickly.



