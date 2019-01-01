1 of 1

Tour a $4.8 Million Encino Mansion This spectacular California home perfectly embodies modern charm

Written by Kasey Caminiti

With nearly 8,000 square feet of space, this home in Encino, California is spacious, to say the least. Listed at $4.8 million, this tri-level residence boasts six bedrooms, eight baths, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors across all access to the grounds. With a modern style, this brand new home offers elegance matched by stellar custom-designed moments. The 400-square-foot kitchen features designs by Poliform, a leading maker of luxury Italian design. With Miele and Gagganau appliances dotting the custom paneled cabinets, the kitchen is made for entertaining and enjoying.



Gorgeous landscaping, an impressive built-in barbecue bar, and plenty of seating surround the outdoor pool. If you’re more keen on staying indoors, head to the super chic home theatre for a movie night. With a sophisticated master suite featuring a private terrace and a spacious floor plan, this home truly offers a supreme balance between luxury and comfort.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this modern masterpiece.