Inside a $4.5 Million Woodstock, New York Estate This luxurious seven-acre property overlooking the Ashokan Reservoir is the ideal private escape

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This beautiful $4.5 million estate in Woodstock, New York is positioned at the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, just 90 miles north of New York City, and is set on seven acres of property. Overlooking the Ashokan Reservoir, the Ashokan House features a stone exterior, copper roof, terraces and balconies galore, and more. Available through Platinum Luxury Auctions, this impressive home has five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, a lovely carriage house, stunning fireplaces, two kitchens, a library, and more.



The carriage house offers six garage bays, a two-bedroom apartment, and an observation tower with views of the picturesque surroundings. The high-end amenities throughout the property coupled with an authentic design makes this home unique and adds to its distinct character.



