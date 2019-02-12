1 of 1

Go Inside a $22.95 Million Los Angeles Home Tour a stunning residence that comes complete with a wellness center, wine cellar and more

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Located on one of the most picturesque streets in Los Angeles, this four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom estate boasts privacy on its cul-de-sac, while also offering panoramic city views from nearly every room in the house. Listed for $22.95 million, the residence features more than 10,000 square feet of space with a spacious open floor plan. The chef’s kitchen has a black silk granite eat-in island with Miele appliances and a wine fridge, making entertaining here a must. The living room opens to a viewing deck reaching out to a gorgeous infinity pool with spa. Don’t miss the fitness room, cedar-walled wellness center with steam shower, sauna and massage space, and last but not least, the 300 bottle wine cellar.



The home’s lavish master suite stretches out over the entire upper level, giving homeowners a feeling of true luxury and intimacy. From a walk-in closet to indoor and outdoor lounge space, you might never want to leave the master bedroom. Until you step inside the master bathroom, which boasts dual vanities, heated floors, soaker tub, glass shower and more.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $22.95 million home listed by Sally Forster Jones.