1 of 1

Go Inside a $17.9 Million Penthouse This Bleeker Street home in New York City features a glass-enclosed living room soaked in sun

Written by Kasey Caminiti

A spacious residence tucked away in Manhattan’s Noho neighborhood, this $17.9 million penthouse is the epitome of luxury. You are welcomed into the space by a sculptural staircase that leads to the lower level where you’ll find the impressive master suite that includes oversized windows, a large walk-in closet, a spa-like bath with Calacatta stone-tile walls, a double vanity, free-standing soaking tub, steam shower suite, and private water closet.



The stunning prewar duplex is made up of seven rooms, storage space, and best of all: a roof garden. Perfect for those warm days when you just want to relax with a cocktail above the chaos of New York City. With a library, two wraparound terraces with a gas grill, a glass-enclosed living room, and a 67-foot long sun filled gallery, this Bleeker Street penthouse has it all.



Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the Brown Harris Stevens listed property.