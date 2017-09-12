1 of 1

Tour DuJour: An Iconic Apthorp Apartment Look inside the stunning 16-room residence at the Apthorp, the iconic building where the late Nora Ephron once lived

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Built in 1908 by William Astor, this sixteen-room residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side spans approximately 8,000 square feet and is the largest renovated home offered at the landmarked Apthorp. The 7-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom apartment features a library and parlor, and the building itself offers amenities like 24-hour gate attendance and a 6,500 square foot fitness center and sauna--of course with the immediately recognizable landscaped courtyard garden.



The property is currently listed for $21,995,000 through Brown Harris Stevens.



Library