Tour an $11 Million Tribeca Residence This Thomas Juul-Hansen designed condo features its own private spa

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Go inside this stunning residence in New York City’s beloved Tribeca neighborhood. Located at 11 Beach Street, Townhouse A was designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen to exude luxury in a sophisticated manner. The residence boasts its very own private spa where you can unwind and relax without ever stepping foot outside. With floor-to-ceiling imported stone, a steam room, sauna, rainforest shower, and more, this wellness center is seriously above and beyond.



Additional amenities at 11 Beach Street include oversized bronze and glass entry doors in the buildings lobby, 24-hour doorman, a spectacular roof garden, fitness center, children’s playroom, and more. Townhouse A features high-end appliances outfitted by Sub-Zero and Miele, and a breathtaking master bathroom with dual sinks, enclosed shower and water closet, and finished by Dornbracht.



